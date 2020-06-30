Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. 'A moment to be ambitious'

The prime minster has said now is the time to be "ambitious" about the UK's future, as he set out a post-coronavirus recovery plan. Boris Johnson vowed to "use this moment" to fix longstanding economic problems and promised a £5bn deal to build homes and infrastructure. But critics say he is not focusing enough on saving jobs. Our Reality Check team has been fact-checking his speech.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson says Britain must "build, build, build" to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis

2. Leicester must 'stick together' in lockdown

Leicester's mayor has urged people to "stick together" and stay at home after lockdown restrictions were tightened following a surge in cases. People in the city have been speaking about their disappointment at seeing lockdown extended. We've also been looking at exactly what the rules will be and how likely it is that other towns and cities will face similar restrictions.

Image copyright PA Media

3. UK death rate 'back to normal'

The number of deaths registered in the UK over one week has fallen below the five-year average for the first time since mid-March, official data shows. There were 10,681 deaths registered in the week up to 19 June - eight below the five-year average for that week and the lowest figure since the week of 13 March. Of those deaths, 849 (8%) mentioned coronavirus - the lowest number of virus deaths registered since the week lockdown began.

4. Rental e-scooters to be legal on roads

Rental e-scooters will become legal on roads in Great Britain from Saturday, as part of a bid to ease pressure on public transport during the pandemic. The government recommends that riders wear helmets - although they won't be mandatory - and vehicles will be limited to a speed of 15.5mph. It is hoped the first rentable e-scooters could be up and running in Middlesbrough from early next week, our correspondent says.

Image copyright AFP

5. 'Miracle' Mal's due to go home

Mal Martin's family were told in March that he had almost zero chance of survival after he was taken to hospital with Covid-19. His wife Sue spoke to the BBC shortly after she had been to say goodbye to Mal in hospital in south Wales - and her story prompted an outpouring of support and sympathy. Now the family hopes he will soon be home after a recovery that medical staff have described as "miraculous".

Image copyright Sue Martin

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest from our live page.

Plus, we explain how air bridges between the UK and other countries will work, and we answer your questions on holidays, sleepovers and more.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: