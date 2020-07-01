Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Call for better local virus data

The government must act more quickly to provide local authorities with data about potential spikes in coronavirus cases in their areas. The demand from the British Medical Association comes after criticism that information came too slowly in Leicester. The city is, of course, now subject to the UK's first local lockdown. Read more on how it'll be enforced and why it's seen a spike. And from lessons on a local level to a national one, pressure is growing for the government to set out plans for an inquiry into its handling of the pandemic.

2. Cases overload

Lockdown has added thousands more cases to the backlog already faced by courts in England and Wales, with a suggestion it could take up to 10 years to clear. The BBC has spoken to people tied up in the criminal justice system about how they've been affected. Emma, John and Matthew describe what it's like to be left in limbo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lockdown has added to delays to court cases (stock image)

3. Furlough changes

From today, millions of furloughed workers can start returning to their jobs part-time. The government will continue to pay 80% of their wages for now, but it's the first step towards winding the jobs protection scheme down. It's due to end completely in October. Meanwhile, a survey of 7,700 companies has laid bare the economic impact of lockdown. And owners of spas and firms offering complementary therapies have told the BBC they could go out of business if they cannot reopen soon.

Image copyright Michelle Geraghty-Carns Image caption Michelle Geraghty-Carns says the future of her business is hanging in the balance

4. Eating habits

Young people in England have been snacking more during lockdown, but also enjoying more meals together with their families, a survey suggests. Researchers found 60% of young people thought more shared meal times were good for their health and wellbeing, and something they want to keep doing.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Couch to 5k

We might be snacking a lot but it seems we're more active too. More than 858,000 people downloaded the NHS-backed Couch to 5K app between March and the end of June - that's a 92% increase on the same period in 2019. The NHS has urged people to keep going if they started exercising during the lockdown. Read more on how Couch to 5K works and find your perfect coach.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest via our live page.

Plus, what does Covid-19 do to the brain? Our medical correspondent Fergus Walsh investigates.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: