Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen and Mr Trump first met in 2018

The Queen and US President Donald Trump have spoken on the telephone, ahead of US Independence Day on Saturday.

It is not known how long the pair spoke for, but the White House said Mr Trump wished the Queen a happy birthday after her official celebration last month.

He also expressed his condolences for those have died during the coronavirus, the White House added.

The talks come six months since they last met at Buckingham Palace, at a reception celebrating 70 years of Nato.

The Queen has spoken on the telephone to several leaders during the virus lockdown, including French president Emmanuel Macron, Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison and Canada's Justin Trudeau.

Calls of this nature are made at the request of the government, in what is known as "soft diplomacy", to help strengthen Britain's ties with her allies.

"The president wished the Queen a happy birthday, marking 94 extraordinary years," said the White House. "The president also expressed his condolences for the British people who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic."

The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in April, but it was officially celebrated earlier this month with a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The White House added: "The president and the Queen discussed close co-operation on defeating the virus and reopening global economies.

"The president and the Queen also reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before."

The Royal Family said on Twitter: "Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July."

It added that the telephone call was the "latest in a series" that the monarch has held in recent months.

Their conversation comes ahead of US Independence Day celebrations on 4 July. The day marks the date in 1776 when Americans broke away from being ruled by the British, who had been on the continent since the 16th Century.

A White House event is being held despite concerns about the coronavirus. Some jurisdictions in the US are shutting down for the looming Independence Day weekend amid fears that packed beaches and bars could fuel new outbreaks.

Mr Trump has previously spoken of his admiration for the Queen, describing her as a "spectacular woman" in an interview with Fox News.