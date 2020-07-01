Image caption Khairi Saadallah is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing three men to death in a park in a suspected terror attack has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, appeared by video link from Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, flanked by two guards.

He faces three counts of murder and three of attempted murder after the attack in Forbury Gardens, Reading, shortly before 19:00 BST on 20 June.

Mr Saadallah was remanded in custody until the next hearing on 10 July.

Wearing a grey jumper and beige trousers for his court appearance, the defendant confirmed his name, date of birth and his nationality as Libyan. No date for a trial was set.

The two-minute attack at a park left three people dead: friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong were pronounced dead at the scene

History teacher Mr Furlong and Mr Ritchie-Bennett, a US citizen, were both stabbed once in the neck, while Mr Wails, a scientist, was stabbed in the back. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others - their friend Stephen Young, as well as Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who were sitting in a nearby group - were also injured.

Mr Young received 28 stitches in the head to treat a single stab wound, Mr Edwards was stabbed in the back and Mr Nisudan suffered injuries to his face and hand. They have all been discharged from hospital.