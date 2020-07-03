Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. France and Spain among quarantine exemptions

People arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July. The Department for Transport will publish a full list of nations deemed lower risk and so exempt from the 14-day isolation requirements later. But there is no guarantee holidaymakers won't have to isolate on arrival abroad. Quarantines still apply in the rest of the UK.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

2. 'Act responsibly' plea as lockdowns ease

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to urge the public to "act responsibly" when England's bars and restaurants reopen on Saturday. There's a similar plea in Northern Ireland, where the hospitality sector reopens later. Meanwhile, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to be "sensitive" to rural communities as Scotland's five-mile travel limit is lifted and self-catering accommodation reopens. Her Welsh counterpart, Mark Drakeford, is also expected to confirm the easing of restrictions later.

Image copyright PA Media

3. Care homes to get regular coronavirus testing

Staff in care homes in England will receive weekly coronavirus tests from next week, with residents over 65 tested every 28 days. The regime will also apply to younger patients suffering from dementia, while any home dealing with - or at increased risk of - an outbreak, will be more intensively tested.

Image copyright PA Media

4. Meet the people shunning the salon

Hairdressers in England can reopen on Saturday, and some salons have been inundated with calls from an increasingly unkempt population desperate for a trim. But, as we discovered, not everyone is so keen.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Meet the people not to returning to the salon

5. Lake District reports surge in holiday bookings

Whatever the changes in quarantine restrictions, many British people are choosing to holiday at home this year. England's Lake District is seeing a surge in holiday bookings, as Sarah Corker reports.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Holiday parks are gearing up for an influx of visitors

