Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are opening their doors for the first time in three months after a major relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Businesses reopening on Saturday must observe strict social distancing rules.

As measures eased, Boris Johnson urged people to act responsibly, while the government's scientific advisers said the latest step was not "risk-free".

The health secretary has warned those who get carried away could be jailed.

Matt Hancock told the Daily Mail people were entitled to enjoy themselves at pubs, but added: "You could end up behind bars if you break the law."

Restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas were allowed to reopen just after midnight, with some hair salons welcoming clients in the early hours, but pubs had to wait until 06:00 BST after Downing Street expressed fears of early morning partying.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said people should make the most of the easing to boost the economy, telling the Times: "We need to relearn what it's like to go out again."

Mr Sunak said while people should act responsibly, eating out will help protect jobs in the struggling hospitality sector.

Social distancing rules in England have also changed from 2m to "one metre plus" - meaning people should stay more than 1m apart and take additional precautions when they are less than 2m from someone else.

On Friday evening, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said people must take a "really disciplined approach" to social distancing as he warned of the risk of coronavirus spreading in pubs.

He said there was a "real possibility" of a second wave of the virus - which "goes up sharply" if people do not take social distancing measures seriously.

Speaking at a Downing Street coronavirus briefing, he said the country would see both health and economic problems as a result of the pandemic, with the government trying to walk a "narrow path".

Ministers hope to rely on effective testing, tracing and targeted local lockdowns to contain the virus in future.

This is a big moment. Hospitality chiefs have described it as an important development for the national psyche.

But it's also a moment when health and economic concerns collide.

Trade body Hospitality UK estimates that 53% of pubs and bars and 47% of restaurants will reopen this weekend generating a total - they hope - of nine million visits.

But while a sector that employs three million people is keen to reopen, many are anxious. Will too many customers return to manage venues safely or too few to make it economically worthwhile?

Social distancing measures will both reduce capacity and increase front-line costs.

Three-quarters of businesses expect to run their businesses at a loss this year and the industry estimates that even if this weekend goes well, the sector could lose 320,000 jobs.

It is a high-stakes gamble and the government will be watching nervously to see how the public responds and behaves.

That will ultimately determine whether we are getting a sufficient economic bang for the health risk buck that medical experts say we are inevitably spending this weekend.

BBC health and science correspondent James Gallagher said: "Whether we diligently follow the rules or, to borrow a phrase, "tear the pants out of it", will dictate how common regional lockdowns become.

"Some scientists think we are going too far, too soon. So the pressure will be on health officials to rapidly spot and contain outbreaks before they become a national problem."

Other places now allowed to reopen in England include:

Outdoor gyms, children's playgrounds and other outdoor spaces

Libraries, community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums and galleries

Funfairs and theme parks, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs and model villages

Mr Johnson said a timetable for reopening other businesses including gyms, nail salons and night clubs would be set out next week.

Sandra Jacobs was one of the first people through the door at her local hairdressers in Camden, north London, on Friday night, describing it as "such a relief" to be back in the salon chair.

She said her haircut made her feel "normal again".

Her hairdresser, Carole Rickaby, said it was great to pick up the scissors again. "We're being very cautious with aprons and facemasks, but it can be a bit of a problem," she said. "I wear glasses, so wearing a mask as well made my glasses steam up whenever I tried to talk.

"I ended up just telling Sandra she can talk to me and I'll just listen."

Meanwhile, Prince William visited a village pub in Norfolk which had been closed since March.

What is happening in the rest of the UK?

Each UK nation's lockdown measures differ, including varying rules on the reopening of food and drink outlets.

In Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants could reopen on Friday.

In Scotland, beer gardens and outdoor restaurants will be allowed to reopen from 6 July, and indoor areas can be used from 15 July.

The Welsh government has promised talks with the hospitality sector about a "potential phased" reopening, but no dates have yet been given.

Latest figures show a further 137 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 44,131.

