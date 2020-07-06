Coronavirus: Arts lifeline, cancer deaths warning and lockdown easing
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Culture support package
Museums, music venues, galleries and theatres are to receive £1.57bn in government funding to help them deal with the effects of the pandemic. Many venues have been laying off staff, with some warning they could be bankrupt within weeks. Independent cinemas and heritage sites will also be eligible for grants and loans. The announcement has been welcomed, but the BBC's arts editor says it's not yet clear how the money will be split between competing art forms or regions.
2. Cancer deaths warning
Delays to diagnosis and treatment due to coronavirus could cause between 7,000 and 35,000 additional cancer deaths in the UK within a year. That's the scenario suggested by research from eight hospital trusts and shared exclusively with BBC Panorama. Watch Britain's Cancer Crisis on Monday 6 July at 7:30pm on BBC One, or afterwards on BBC iPlayer. You can also find extra content on the You, Me & the Big C podcast.
3. Wales eases restrictions
Travel restrictions - which required people in Wales to stay within five miles of home - have been lifted. Outdoor attractions are also set to reopen and people from any two households can now meet up indoors and stay overnight. The steps offer a huge boost to the tourism sector in particular. Here we explain the Welsh rules in detail and answer your questions on travel.
4. Scotland easing
From today, people in Scotland will be able to return to beer gardens and pavement cafes - with strict social distancing measures in place, of course. Pubs and restaurants should be able to welcome customers indoors from 15 July. See how the latest steps fit into Scotland's overall plan for reopening and check the latest on cases there.
5. Working from home revelations...
Before the coronavirus lockdown a lot of us didn't really know what our partner did at work all day, but now our eyes have been opened - as many couples now work from home together, albeit in totally different jobs. Samar Small, a manager at Royal Mail, says her husband previously saw her only in "mum-mode". "I'm probably a bit brainier than he thought I was - dare I say it!" she told our business reporter Lucy Hooker.
Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get the latest from our live page.
Plus, from air pollution and A&E to cream teas and gardening gear, we highlight eight ways lockdown has changed life in the UK.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- HOSPITAL SPECIAL: The human stories behind the headlines
- JESSE LINGARD'S HOME WORKOUT: Can you keep up?