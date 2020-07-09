Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Public spending on coronavirus soars to £190bn

Nearly £190bn in taxpayer money has been set aside to deal with the effects of coronavirus, after the chancellor committed another £30bn, Treasury figures reveal. Half of the latest allocation was for personal protective kit. Take in the measures in Rishi Sunak's summer statement at a glance.

2. Burger King boss warns of UK job cuts

Economic damage triggered by the pandemic may push Burger King to permanently shut up to 10% of its restaurants, its boss warns. Alasdair Murdoch says 1,600 jobs are at risk, despite a government pledge to subsidise 50% of restaurant bills - up to £10 per person on Mondays to Wednesdays in August.

3. Aviation and gyms 'ignored' by government

There are warnings of further job losses as some sectors, notably the airline and fitness industries, claim they have been forgotten in terms of the government's support package. Retailers, too, say they need tax breaks.

4. Anger as locked-down Leicester denied extra cash

Businesses in Leicester had expected extra help after they were ordered to close on 30 June following a local spike in Covid-19 cases. But business minister Nadhim Zahawi makes clear in a letter to Labour's Liz Kendall there will be no additional funding. The Leicester West MP says she is "so angry".

5. Lockdown laughs: Adapting to online gigs

With many theatres and live entertainment venues in the UK still closed because of coronavirus, comedians, performers and entertainers have taken to online platforms to survive.

