British man dies after balcony fall in Spain
- 11 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/uk-53377298?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.com/news/world&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A British man has died in southern Spain after falling from a hotel balcony in the early hours of Saturday, according to reports.
Police in Malaga told the Mail they were "investigating" the death of two men in Marbella after "one man landed on another man, killing him as well".
The Foreign Office told the BBC it was "supporting the family of a British man following his death in Spain".
A spokesman for the FCO added officials were in contact with local police.