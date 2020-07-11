British man dies after balcony fall in Spain

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The incident occurred in the coastal resort of Marbella, southern Spain

A British man has died in southern Spain after falling from a hotel balcony in the early hours of Saturday, according to reports.

Police in Malaga told the Mail they were "investigating" the death of two men in Marbella after "one man landed on another man, killing him as well".

The Foreign Office told the BBC it was "supporting the family of a British man following his death in Spain".

A spokesman for the FCO added officials were in contact with local police.