Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Trump finally wears mask in public

After previously saying he would not wear a face mask and mocking his Democratic rival Joe Biden for doing so, US President Donald Trump has now worn one in public for the first time while visiting a military hospital. Ahead of the visit on Saturday, the US president insisted he had "never been against masks" but believed "they have a time and a place". It came just one day after Boris Johnson was pictured wearing a mask for the first time while visiting businesses in his Uxbridge constituency.

2. Northern Ireland urged to mark Twelfth of July at home

In Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster has urged people to celebrate the Twelfth of July at home because of the risk from Covid-19. Parades normally take place every year to mark the anniversary of the victory of Protestant William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in July 1690. However this year large demonstrations have been called off - although some individual bands are planning to hold parades. Bonfires were also lit in parts of Northern Ireland to mark Eleventh Night but crowds were smaller than previous years.

3. Leicester lockdown 'disruptive' for children

Leicester is the first city in the UK to face a local lockdown - and with holidays cancelled and schooling haphazard the effects are being keenly felt by some of its youngest residents. The BBC has spoken to parents who are worried about the impact of the extended restrictions on their children.

4. Bride-to-be hoping for third time lucky

A couple whose wedding was cancelled twice - first because of the Thomas Cook collapse and then the coronavirus pandemic - are hoping to finally tie the knot in September. Alice Williams and Luke Burrows, from Leicester, were due to get married in Cyprus in May, before Covid-19 prevented them from saying their vows. The relaxation of travel restrictions means the couple have now reorganised the big day for September - and they've got their fingers crossed it will go ahead.

5. The unusual skills we learned in lockdown

The surge in home baking during lockdown was apparent to anyone who went to a supermarket, where flour was often hard to find. But what about the other, more unusual hobbies, people took up when confined to their homes? From cheese-making to taxidermy here are some of the stranger things people have been doing to fill their time.

