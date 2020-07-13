Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Local outbreaks

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says "targeted action" is being taken against more than 100 local coronavirus outbreaks every week. Factories, hospitals and other workplaces have been shut down and, in Herefordshire, a farm has been put into lockdown. It's also two weeks since Leicester was put under fresh restrictions - they're expected to be reviewed this week. Read more on how local lockdowns work.

2. Salons and tattoos

Elsewhere, reopening continues today. Beauty salons, spas, tattoo parlours and nail bars in England are welcoming back their first clients for almost four months. They must put infection control measures in place, and some treatments, such as eyebrow threading, are still banned. That's left many salons unable to operate, to the anger of their owners, who feel the rules are inconsistent. Read those rules in full.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tattooists say they are well used to operating with strict hygiene measures

3. Shopping and sport

In Scotland, indoor shopping centres are able to reopen from today - with masks compulsory for all - and hospitals can welcome visitors in a limited way. Children and young people will also be allowed to play outdoor contact sports. Further restrictions on the indoor hospitality sector will be lifted in Scotland from Wednesday - read all the detail.

Image copyright Jeff Holmes Image caption Perspex screens have been fitted to protect staff at shopping centres

4. Eating out and having a trim

Pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales join those across the rest of the UK in being able to serve customers outdoors from today. Hairdressers can also reopen but, as in England, beauty salons will have to wait longer. All of the rules in Wales are set out here,

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: 'Excitement' as hairdressers prepare for reopening

5. Home-schooling - a child's verdict

With the summer holidays either under way or soon to begin, many parents will be breathing a sigh of relief at some respite from home-schooling. What do kids think about their mums and dads turning teacher over the last few months? Kids in London and Wirral give us their opinions.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Home-schooling during coronavirus: a child's verdict

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest in our live page.

Plus, while some might be relishing a commute-free life, for others, working from home has meant longer hours and a feeling of burn-out. Three people share their experiences with us.

