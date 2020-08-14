Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. France and Netherlands added to UK quarantine list

Travellers coming into Britain from France, the Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, Turks and Caicos and Aruba will be required to quarantine for 14 days, the UK government has announced. The move is likely to see a rush of UK tourists attempting to make it home before quarantine starts, but Eurotunnel is warning that it does not have enough capacity on Friday to cope with additional demand for travel. The airline industry has described the latest announcement as a "blow".

Image copyright Reuters

2. Further easing of lockdown in England, but fines set to increase

The UK government has announced further easing of lockdown restrictions in England from Saturday, with more beauty treatments to be allowed, as well as small wedding receptions and live indoor performances. But ministers are also beefing up enforcement of social distancing rules, with fines for refusing to wear a mask set to reach a maximum of £3,200 and illegal rave organisers potentially facing a £10,000 penalty.

Image copyright PA Media

3. UK orders more coronavirus vaccines

The UK government has added to its potential coronavirus vaccine stockpile by buying a further 90 million doses. It has placed an order for a vaccine being developed jointly by firms in Belgium and the US. It means the UK now has orders for 340 million doses of six experimental vaccines. Our medical correspondent says the government is effectively hedging its bets as not all vaccines will be safe and effective.

Image copyright PA Media

4. Empty streets in Majorca's party capital

Magaluf would normally to be teeming with British holidaymakers at this time of year - brought to the Majorcan resort by the promise of sun, sea and late-night partying. But this summer the streets are deserted as Britons stay away because the Spanish island has been added to the list of destinations where travellers have to quarantine on return. The BBC's Gavin Lee has been talking to tour reps living and working in Magaluf.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Magaluf's famous party streets are now like a ghost town

5. Museum takes nostalgic look at recent past

People sharing pictures of happier times during the coronavirus lockdown has prompted the Museum of London to take its own nostalgic trip down memory lane. The museum has delved into its archives for the Now That's What I Call Nostalgia series which features pictures of everyday things from the 1980s through to the 2000s. The items are being displayed on the museum's Instagram page.

Image copyright Museum of London

And don't forget...

...wearing a mask is mandatory in some circumstances, although the rules can differ in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. We have put together a user's guide to wearing a mask.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

