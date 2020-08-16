Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Ofqual 'reviewing' exam appeals guidance

Exams regulator Ofqual has withdrawn guidance on how to appeal against A-level and GCSE grades in England using mock exam results, just hours after publishing it. The government is facing mounting criticism over its handling of the exams process, after almost 40% of all grades were marked down from teachers' predictions. Neither A-level nor GCSE students were able to sit public exams this year because of the pandemic.

2. Campaign aims to reassure parents on pupil safety

With schools due to reopen in September, the government is trying to persuade parents in England that it will be safe for their children to return to the classroom. Under the #backtoschoolsafely slogan, the new campaign will highlight the various measures being implemented to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission. It comes after Boris Johnson said there was a "moral duty" to get pupils back to the classroom. So, will pupils do a full school day next term?

3. Eat Out to Help Out causes 'hostility to staff'

Restaurants and pubs have seen a surge in demand because of the Treasury's discounts of up to £10 on meals out - but in some places, owners say it has led to staff being shouted at, and "physical and mental stress". Some venues in tourist-heavy areas have pulled out of the scheme, saying the demand has made it hard to manage social distancing and prompted "unwelcome behaviour" from disappointed customers.

4. 'Life might never be normal again'

Coronavirus patients who have lived with symptoms for up to five months have spoken about the huge impact it has had on their lives.

5. How music played on in lockdown

You can't stop the music, as one old disco song says - but one way or another, coronavirus has come pretty close. Record shops shut, labels struggled and the flow of new album releases slowed to a trickle at the height of the pandemic. However, in lockdown we have learnt to order more albums online and the way we use music streaming services has changed as well. So how have different sectors of the music business coped?

