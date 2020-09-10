Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Portugal back on England's quarantine list

Travellers arriving in England from mainland Portugal will have to self-isolate for two weeks from Saturday, just three weeks after the country was removed from the list of those requiring quarantine. However, holidaymakers returning from the Portuguese islands - the Azores and Madeira - will not have to self-isolate. Sweden has also now been added to England, Scotland and Wales' safe lists. Here's a reminder of which countries are on the UK's various quarantine lists.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In a normal year, more than a million UK tourists visit Portugal's Algarve coast

2. Scotland cuts gatherings to six

Scotland has followed England in limiting the number of people who can meet together to six people. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the six can be from no more than two households, but children under the age of 12 will not count towards the total. Meanwhile in England, the new rules will not be kept in place "any longer than we have to", Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Image copyright PA Media

3. Long waits for hospital operations

There has been a significant rise in the number of patients in England facing long waits to have routine operations because of the disruption in hospitals caused by Covid-19. More than two million people due to have procedures have been waiting more than 18 weeks - the highest since records began in 2007.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Nightclubs and DJs 'left in the corner to rot'

Sister Bliss from dance act Faithless says the dormant dance music scene needs more protection during the pandemic. The musician and DJ told the BBC that UK nightclubs have been "left to rot in a corner" but added that "all we can do is keep waving a flag and saying 'we want support as well'". Clubs have been shut since the UK went into lockdown in March.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sister Bliss says club culture should be better protected

5. Captain Tom carries out first colonel duties

Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose NHS fundraising efforts struck a chord with the nation during the coronavirus lockdown, has conducted his first duty as honorary colonel at Harrogate's Army Foundation College. The 100-year-old World War Two veteran carried out an inspection of junior soldiers during a graduation parade.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Captain Sir Tom Moore inspecting junior soldiers at Harrogate's Army Foundation College

