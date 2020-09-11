Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. UK economy continues recovery in July

The UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, expanding for the third consecutive month, according to the Office for National Statistics. However, it says the country "has still only recovered just over half of the lost output caused by the coronavirus".

2. MPs want furlough extended to minimise job losses

The government must consider a targeted extension of its furlough scheme beyond October, or risk mass long-term unemployment and viable firms going under, MPs warn. The Treasury, which is offering companies a £1,000 bonus for every furloughed worker still employed at the end of January, says it will "continue to innovate in supporting incomes and employment".

3. Wales to restrict indoor gatherings to six people

Indoor meetings of more than six people from an extended household will be illegal in Wales from Monday. However, the rule will not apply to children aged 11 and under, while up to 30 people from different households will still be able to meet outside. Rules vary across the UK - read up on restrictions here.

4. DWP office failed to enforce social distancing

Managers failed to ensure social distancing was maintained at a Department for Work and Pensions office where two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, the Health and Safety Executive says. The DWP says it's taken "urgent action to rectify all issues identified" at the Quarry House office in Leeds.

5. Doctors study brain of 'miraculous' Covid patient

Father-of-two Omar Taylor is the world's youngest reported patient to have a stroke due to coronavirus. And, to his family, it was "a miracle" when the 31-year-old walked out of Colchester General Hospital after six weeks in which he was also treated for pneumonia, sepsis and respiratory failure. Doctors now hope his brain scans will help other patients.

