Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. 'Report neighbours' for breaking rules

Crime minister Kit Malthouse has encouraged people to report their neighbours for any suspected breaches of the new "rule of six", which came in today. The new coronavirus restrictions make it illegal for more than six people to meet at indoor and outdoor social gatherings in England and Scotland, and indoor groups in Wales. Find out here what you can and can't do under the new regulations.

2. Sturgeon wants 'urgent' talks over testing backlog

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she has "very serious concerns" about an apparent delay in processing coronavirus tests. She said she was worried a backlog of results was preventing her assessing the scale of the pandemic. The number of new daily confirmed UK cases was 2,621 on Monday - a fall after three consecutive days with more than 3,000 positive tests. Meanwhile, Labour said its leader Sir Keir Starmer was self-isolating after a family member showed possible symptoms.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Covid patients to get antibody treatment

A new treatment that uses laboratory-made antibodies is to be trialled on Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals. These monoclonal antibodies will be given to about 2,000 people as part of the UK Recovery Trial, which previously found that a cheap steroid called dexamethasone could save lives. The first patients will be given the new drugs in the coming weeks.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How do monoclonal antibodies work?

4. West End musicals reveal reopening plans

Eight months after the curtain came down, the first musicals have confirmed plans to reopen in London's West End. Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Six will restart performances in mid-November. A number of safety measures will be in place at the reduced capacity shows, including the use of contactless tickets, temperature checks on entry and face coverings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Everybody's Talking About Jamie will return to the Apollo Theatre on 12 November

5. First 'in person' Pride event

Pride events have been cancelled all over the world because of coronavirus, but not in Guernsey. The island, which has lifted nearly all of its Covid-19 restrictions, held the British Isles' first "in person" Pride event since the pandemic began. Thousands of people attended over the weekend, including performer Kalon Rae, who showed us what it was like.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Guernsey Pride: 'You can touch each other'

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

New restrictions on social gatherings could stay in place until the end of the year, but what might that mean for Christmas celebrations?

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: