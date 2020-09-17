Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Covid restrictions expected in north-east England

Additional restrictions are expected to be imposed on almost two million people across north-east England later. Local MPs have been told fresh measures will apply in Newcastle, South Tyneside, Sunderland, Northumberland and County Durham, says BBC Newsnight's Nicholas Watt. He's been told they will include 10pm pub closures, a ban on mixing between households and public transport being reserved for essential travel.

2. 'Frustration' as county's lockdown set to begin

Strict limits on social gatherings will come into force in Rhondda Cynon Taf - the second area of Wales to be made subject of a local lockdown - from 18:00 BST. Some of the area's 240,000 people tell us of their frustration at not being able to leave the county without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, and the ban on meeting those from other households.

3. PM: Speak to rule-breakers before calling police

People should speak to social distancing rule-breakers before reporting them to police, Boris Johnson tells the Sun. The prime minister says he's "never much been in favour of sneak culture". Earlier this week, his policing minister called on people to report neighbours gathering in groups larger than six - an activity banned in England, Scotland and Wales - via the non-emergency 101 number.

4. 'I should be on an all-nighter'

Fresher's Week is a very different experience for students starting university this year. We find out how young people have been making friends and settling in to new surroundings, with social distancing curbing so many activities.

5. Teenage clicks: A lockdown photography business

While schools were shut during lockdown, Toby Godfree, 15, from Bexhill, East Sussex, used his time off to set up a website showcasing his photography. Since then he's sold prints, calendars and posters to customers across the world.

