A care worker visits a client at home in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, during the pandemic

Personal protective equipment will be free for care homes until next March, as part of a government coronavirus plan for the winter.

A new chief nurse will also be appointed to provide more guidance for nurses working in the care sector.

The plan will be published in full by the Department of Health later.

Council care directors say the initiative is welcome, but that there are significant gaps in what it is offering.

The government has already said care homes would get £546m to try to reduce transmission of the virus.

The money will help to pay care workers their full wages when they are self-isolating, and ensures carers only work in one care home, reducing the spread of the virus.

The BBC's social affairs correspondent Alison Holt said that for a sector still reeling from the high number of deaths, "this plan is important".

Providing free PPE - such as masks - recognises the steep increase in the cost of supplies, she said.

And the role of chief nurse "should also provide a stronger national voice for the sector".

But whilst welcoming the plan, some directors of council care services have said it does not address the need to pay care staff better.

It also does not provide the funding needed to meet the expected increase in demand, particularly for home care, over the winter, they added.

The head of charity Age UK, Caroline Abrahams, said what she had seen of the plan was "promising" - but she wanted to see what the plan said about visiting care homes.

"Although the devil will be in the detail, which we have not yet seen, on the face of it this plan seems to get some important things right," she said.

"The extra funding is welcome, though a little more would give us, and no doubt providers, more confidence that they will get through the next few months without a financial crisis."

Care home visits

Care homes in England were allowed to reopen again for family visits in July - as long as local authorities and public health teams said it was safe. A similar reopening of homes followed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, many care homes have not yet fully reopened - either retaining strict rules over visitors or banning them completely.

"Any sense of a 'blanket ban' would be highly inappropriate, however anxious we may all feel," said Ms Abrahams.

"Risks, capabilities and opportunities of all kinds differ hugely across care homes and for the sake of older people this enormous variation must be taken fully into account."

The most recent figures show there were 35 homes that were dealing with coronavirus outbreaks - defined as having at least one positive case - during the first week of September. During April, the number of homes with outbreaks was about 20 times that rate.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons the government would do "whatever is humanly possible" to protect care homes "so they are a place of sanctuary this winter".

Ministers have also promised to make people in care homes a priority for coronavirus tests - along with the NHS - amid ongoing issues with the UK's testing system.

Coronavirus swept through UK care homes during the peak of the outbreak, with tens of thousands of deaths.

Almost 30,000 more care home residents in England and Wales died during the coronavirus outbreak than during the same period in 2019, Office for National Statistics figures published in July show. But only two-thirds were directly attributable to Covid-19.

According to the figures, there were just over 66,000 deaths of care home residents in England and Wales between 2 March and 12 June this year, compared to just under 37,000 deaths last year.