UK retail sales boosted by DIY spending
- 18 September 2020
British retail sales have continued to increase for the fourth consecutive month, boosted by spending on household goods and DIY, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics said retail sales volumes increased by 0.8% between July and August.