Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.

1. New rules for parts of England

Tighter restrictions will come into force in Lancashire, Merseyside, parts of the Midlands and West Yorkshire from Tuesday after significant increases in Covid-19 cases. The new rules ban separate households from meeting each other at home or in private gardens, the government has said. Pubs and restaurants must also shut early in parts of Lancashire and Merseyside. Nearly 4.7 million people will be subject to the new rules. So which areas are affected?

2. Virus growth now 'widespread across the country'

There is now widespread growth of the virus across the UK and the R number has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4, the government's scientific advisers have said. The R (reproduction) number describes how many people each infected person passes the virus on to. If it's above 1, numbers of cases increase very quickly. Officials are warning of "far worse things to come" as cases are thought to exceed 6,000 a day in England, while the scientist behind the Covid Symptom Study app said it appeared to be "the start of a second wave".

3. Nicola Sturgeon issues warning over tougher rules

"Hard but necessary" decisions on further Covid restrictions may need to be taken to prevent another full-scale lockdown in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has warned. The first minister said the next few days would be "critical" in deciding which steps would be taken to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Ms Sturgeon said the virus was on the rise and was spreading "quite rapidly", with "greater restrictions" possibly being needed to "interrupt" that spread.

4. London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

There will be no New Year's Eve fireworks in London to ring in 2021, after the mayor revealed the display had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. About 100,000 people normally pack the streets around Victoria Embankment for the annual event, which is watched by about 12 million people on TV. However, Sadiq Khan told LBC that "we simply can't afford to have numbers of people congregating", adding that officials were instead "working on something people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV".

5. Puppy prices soar during coronavirus lockdown

With many people working from home during lockdown, and the prospect of returning to the office seeming a long way off, some people like Joanna Birrell thought it would be a good time to get a puppy. But the demand has been so great that many breeders raised their prices, with the cost of puppies more than doubling. Figures from the Pets4Homes website, based on about 150,000 adverts, showed the average price being asked for from March to September was £1,883. During the same period last year the average price was £888.

Image copyright Joanna Birrell Image caption Joanna remembers the excitement of first holding Poppy in her arms six years ago - but prices have risen sharply

