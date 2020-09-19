Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. PM looking at further measures

Boris Johnson will spend the weekend in Downing Street considering whether to introduce further lockdown restrictions on the whole of England. Among the options being debated are curbs on households mixing, and reduced opening hours for pubs and restaurants. On Friday, the prime minister said the UK was "now seeing a second wave" of coronavirus. The government is looking at the idea of a "circuit-break" approach - reintroducing restrictions in public spaces for a period of a few weeks - but could that halt the second wave?

2. Restrictions 'likely' in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is extremely concerned by evidence showing the spread of the virus is accelerating in the capital. He said measures to slow the spread, which have already been introduced in other parts of the UK, were "increasingly likely" in London. The number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days is reported to have increased in the city from 18.8 to about 25. Here's a reminder of the areas already facing local restrictions.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption London could face further restrictions to slow down the spread of the virus

3. European countries try to tackle surge

Governments across Europe have announced new restrictions to tackle the surge in infections. From Monday, more than 850,000 people in the Madrid region of Spain will face limits on travel and sizes of groups. In the Irish capital Dublin, indoor restaurant dining is to be banned and all non-essential travel discouraged. Find out what other measures countries are imposing here.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The restrictions affect some of Madrid's poorest neighbourhoods

4. NHS workers who died

Since the pandemic started, more than 600 health and social care workers have caught Covid-19 and died across England, Scotland and Wales. The BBC's Catherine Burns spoke to three people who lost loved ones at the peak of the outbreak on the same day.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Awa Bojang's husband died from Covid-19 in April

5. The music venues still opening

With most gig venues' doors firmly closed and coronavirus restrictions getting tighter, it's an unlikely time to choose to open a new venue - yet that's exactly what Craig Pennington has decided to do. His venue, Future Head, in Birkenhead, will launch later today featuring socially-distanced "pods" for fans - although dancing, singing and cheering won't be allowed.

Image caption The Wirral's finest She Drew The Gun will play Future Yard's opening night on Saturday

