1. £10,000 fines for failing to self-isolate

The government has said it will introduce a new legal duty requiring people in England to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus, or are traced as a close contact. From 28 September, those who refuse an order to self-isolate could be fined up to £10,000. The new measures also include a one-off support payment of £500 for those on lower incomes. The PM is still considering tightening restrictions further after a surge in cases across the UK - another 4,422 cases were recorded on Saturday.

2. BA accused of snubbing refund request

Lesley Anderson had been due to fly from Glasgow to London to celebrate her birthday, but disruption caused by the pandemic meant her British Airways flights were cancelled. She says a voucher was issued "automatically" after she selected "cancel and refund flight". BA has said there is "no way" that vouchers can be issued without customers requesting them. You can read the full story here from Ms Anderson, who is the latest person to accuse the airline of misleading its customers.

3. Singapore rolls out tracing tokens

Thousands of devices which can track where a person has been and who they have interacted with are being distributed in Singapore. The small Bluetooth device is meant for those who do not own smartphones and cannot use a contact tracing app. Authorities say the token helps vulnerable groups to feel safer when out and about.

4. Political party conferences in a Covid world

Coronavirus has robbed politicos of the chance to mingle in their hundreds at party conferences this autumn. Instead, Conservatives, Labourites and Liberal Democrats will have to watch their leaders speak via Zoom. The parties insist the events will be as vibrant and interesting as possible, but, as Labour's gets under way this weekend, what are the big things to look out for and how much has changed?

5. Lockdown life in photos

Twenty photos capturing life during lockdown have been selected as part of a competition to feature on a video with reggae band UB40. The winning image was of a deserted dual carriageway by Jack Crook. See more of the top entries.

