Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Alert level upgraded

The UK is upgrading its Covid alert level, amid a rising number of cases, the country's chief medical officers have said. They are moving the level from 3 - meaning an epidemic is in general circulation - to 4, to signify an "epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially". It comes after Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned the UK could see 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further restrictions.

2. Coronavirus restrictions extended in NI and Wales

Tighter restrictions are to be extended to all of Northern Ireland from 18:00 BST on Tuesday. Health Minister Robin Swann said there would be no mixing of households indoors, with some exceptions. Four more areas in Wales are also to face local lockdowns. Meanwhile, additional restrictions will "almost certainly" be put in place in Scotland this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

3. Local lockdowns exemption for childcare

Local lockdown restrictions in England will be eased to allow people to look after children under the age of 14, or vulnerable adults, from outside their household. Announcing the change, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "For many, informal childcare arrangements are a lifeline without which they couldn't do their jobs." The move will, for example, allow grandparents to look after grandchildren, even in areas where households can't mix.

4. Travel and pub shares hit

European and US stock markets have fallen sharply amid growing concerns about the continuing impact of the pandemic. Share prices in London, Paris and Frankfurt all dropped by about 3%, while the Dow Jones in the US was trading lower. In London, airlines, travel firms, hotel groups and pubs all suffered.

5. Friends stars reunite and other Emmy highlights

Most big events have been held virtually this year - and the Emmy Awards for TV shows were no exception. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony from an empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles - and most winners accepted their awards by dialling in from home. Entertainment reporter Steven McIntosh has picked out seven highlights from the "Pandemmys".

The reproduction number, or R value, for Covid-19 is now officially averaging above one across the UK once again. But what does that mean?

Colds, flu and Covid-19 are caused by different viruses, but can have similar symptoms. It can be hard to judge which one you may have.

