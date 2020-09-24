Image copyright Getty Images

Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland and the Caribbean island of Curacao have been cut from the UK's travel corridors list, the transport secretary has said.

People arriving in the UK from these countries after 04:00 BST on Saturday must self-isolate for 14 days.

Grant Shapps said on Twitter that no countries would be added to the travel corridor list this week.

Singapore and Thailand were recently added to England and Scotland's lists of safe countries.

The Department for Transport said the decision covers the whole of the UK and has been agreed with the devolved administrations.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Shapps said: "Data shows we need to remove Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland, and Curacao from the Travel Corridor list."

He reminded passengers they were required by law to fill in a passenger locator form.

The form asks travellers to provide their contact details and UK address. Passengers can be fined up to £3,200 in England if they do not provide accurate contact details, or £1,920 in Wales.

It comes as the government announced another 6,634 new coronavirus cases as of 09:00 BST on Thursday, taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 416,363.

A further 40 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus as of Thursday, the government added, bringing the UK total to 41,902.