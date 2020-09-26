Image copyright EPA Image caption Large crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square

Thousands of people have gathered for an anti-coronavirus restrictions protest in Trafalgar Square, London.

Those attending the "we do not consent" rally did not appear to be social distancing or wearing masks as they demonstrated against government rules.

Protests are exempt from the rule-of-six restrictions, but demonstrators must social distance and organisers must submit a risk assessment.

Police said the rules were designed to keep people safe from a lethal virus.

The Metropolitan Police said enforcement of distancing rules and dispersing crowds "remains a last resort but will be undertaken if required".

Earlier, police confiscated a makeshift riot shield from one man.

Rules in England limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to six people, with some exceptions.

The protest comes a week after a separate event which saw more than a dozen officers injured when a "small minority" targeted police and more than 32 arrests were made.

Commander Ade Adelekan, who is leading the Met operation, previously said that while there is "great frustration" at the regulations they were designed to keep people safe from the virus.

"By flagrantly gathering in large numbers and ignoring social distancing, you are putting your health and the health of your loved ones at risk," he said.

He added that he would not tolerate police being targeted during protests and officers would "respond quickly to any scenes of violence".