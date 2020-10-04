Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Trump says next couple of days the 'real test'

US President Donald Trump has said he is "starting to feel good" after his Covid-19 diagnosis, but the next few days will be the "real test". In a four-minute video, posted on Twitter on Saturday evening, Mr Trump thanked the doctors and nurses at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, close to Washington DC, where he is being treated. He also said he wanted to get back on the campaign trail ahead of the 3 November presidential election. The video followed mixed messages earlier in the day about his health.

2. UK announces more than 10,000 virus cases - for first time

The UK has announced more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since mass testing began. There were 12,872 new cases, and a further 49 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. However, the government said a technical issue meant some cases earlier in the week were not recorded at the time so these were included in Saturday's data. A Department of Health spokesman said the issue did not affect people receiving test results, and all those who tested positive have been informed in the normal way.

3. Ministers have 'lost control' of virus - Starmer

Boris Johnson's government has "lost control" of coronavirus, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said, in an interview with the Observer. Sir Keir also accused the prime minister of "serial incompetence" over the virus. He has called for ministers to set out a new "road map" for dealing with Covid-19 until a vaccine is rolled out. A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister had already set out "a package of measures" that could be in place for the next six months.

4. 'We sprang Grandma from the care home'

The decision to place an elderly relative in a care home is a difficult one at the best of times, but the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on visiting made it even harder. For one family it seemed like the best solution before the virus arrived - but early last month they reversed their decision and brought 95-year-old Rita home. Read their story.

5. 'Upsurge' in giant veg growing during lockdown

This year has seen most horticultural shows cancelled, leaving growers of supersized vegetables very little opportunity to show off their produce. But while the pandemic might have stopped many from showing, it did not stop them growing. Vegetable growers have since been able to enter competitions online, photographing their exhibit and submitting it via email. See more of their giant entries here.

