Flood warnings as heavy rain continues in UK

Heavy rain is continuing to fall in the UK amid warnings that some areas could face flooding and travel disruption.

There are more than 40 flood warnings in Scotland and England. Some areas of Somerset and Hampshire have seen a month's worth of rainfall in 42 hours.

A Met Office amber warning for parts of the West Midlands, west and south-west England and most of Wales has been extended until midday.

Yellow, less severe, warnings for rain affect much of the rest of the country.

The Met Office said there had been 116mm of rain at Blackpitts Gate in Somerset, and 101mm at Princes Marsh in Hampshire by 18:00 BST on Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said there was "still a fair bit of rain to come".

The yellow warning affecting eastern Scotland, northern, central, southern and western England is in place until midday, while for Northern Ireland it lasts until 18:00 BST.

The Met Office said the rain will become slow moving and heavy on Sunday, with areas within the amber and yellow warnings seeing 25-50mm (1-2 inch), with as much as 70-90mm over higher ground.

Forecasters say delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible, while spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

ScotRail shut several lines following rain on Saturday evening and says the affected routes will need to be checked before they are safe for services to run.

BBC weather forecaster Chris Fawkes said the number of flood warnings have risen as the rain works its way into already high river levels.

There are 11 flood warnings in England, including on the River Ure in North Yorkshire, the River Stour in Warwickshire and the River Aller in Somerset.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has 31 flood warnings and 12 flood alerts covering areas across the whole of the country.

In Wales there are no warnings, but 20 alerts.

The London Marathon got under way on Sunday morning in heavy rain at St James' Park - although around 45,000 runners are taking part in a virtual London Marathon around the world.

The rainy weather affecting the UK comes after Storm Alex struck brought devastation to south-eastern France and northern Italy. At least three people have died and dozens more are missing.