Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Sick president takes a drive

Donald Trump remains in hospital with Covid-19, but on Sunday night, the president, wearing a mask, surprised what he called the "patriots" outside the medical centre with a drive-past. The move was strongly criticised by his political rivals and by one doctor at the hospital, who called it "insanity". Questions remain about the severity of Mr Trump's illness - the White House originally said he was experiencing "mild symptoms", but he's been given oxygen twice and and has received the steroid dexamethasone, normally reserved for serious cases.

2. Test and trace error

Public Health England has admitted nearly 16,000 cases of coronavirus diagnosed last week weren't entered into the test and trace system because of a technical glitch. Although the people who tested positive were informed, there was a delay in tracing their contacts. Labour is calling for the health secretary to give a full explanation to MPs. BBC health editor Hugh Pym said the admission couldn't have come at a more awkward moment, given the criticism the system was already facing.

3. Job support scheme

Those out of work for three months or more because of the pandemic will be offered coaching and advice on moving into "growing sectors" under a new government scheme - sectors like these. Labour, though, said "piecemeal" programmes were "too little too late". Where jobs are being created there's a good chance they'll involve home working - and according to businesses, the shift in working practices brought about by the pandemic is here to stay.

4. Strict new measures in Paris

Paris will shut all bars and cafes completely from Tuesday as the French government raises the capital's coronavirus alert to maximum. They'll remain closed for at least two weeks. France has been struggling to contain a rising rate of infection which started to grow exponentially in late August. The city of Marseille closed bars, restaurants and gyms last week, despite protestations from local officials.

5. The power of touch

What does touch mean to you, and has coronavirus changed that? BBC Radio 4's Claudia Hammond looks at the results of a new global study about the importance of touch and speaks to people about its role in their lives, especially in these trying times. Elsewhere, much focus recently has been on students and how freshers, in particular, are managing right now. Anoushka Mutanda Dougherty, a second year at Manchester University, tells us it's been tough for many but she's still seeing a lot of optimism.

