Covid-19: Plans to help businesses and hospital admissions near March levels
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday.
1. Financial support for firms forced to shut
The chancellor has been announcing the latest plans to help UK businesses. Rishi Sunak said that from next month, people who work for firms forced to shut because of coronavirus restrictions will have two-thirds of their wages paid for by the government. It could cost hundreds of millions of pounds to run the six-month programme. It's an extension of the Job Support Scheme. Mr Sunak said it was a safety net for staff and businesses, but shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said his "delay in delivering support" had "caused unnecessary anxiety and job losses".
2. Hospital admissions close to March levels
Coronavirus cases in England have increased rapidly according to the most recent data, with scientific advisers warning that hospital admissions are "very close" to the levels seen in early March. Estimates suggest between one-in-170 and one-in-240 people has the virus. Both current cases and the speed at which they are increasing are much higher in the north of England than the national average. An update on restrictions, which could see pubs and restaurants shut in the worst-affected areas, is expected on Monday. The Office for National Statistics estimates that one in 500 people is infected in Wales and Northern Ireland. The number of people in the UK to have tested positive for coronavirus rose by 13,864 on Friday with a further 87 deaths reported.
3. 21,000 jobs at risk with Peacocks owner on brink
Edinburgh Woollen Mill, owner of the Peacocks and Jaeger clothing brands, says it plans to appoint administrators in an attempt to save the business. The move puts 21,000 jobs at risk amid what the company described as "brutal" trading conditions. The 1,100 stores will continue to trade as a review of the firm is carried out. Edinburgh Woollen Mill says it has had "a number of expressions of interest for various parts of the group" which it will consider.
4. State of emergency imposed on Madrid
The Spanish government has ordered a 15-day state of emergency to bring down Covid-19 infection rates in the capital Madrid. It comes after a court overturned a partial lockdown imposed a week ago. Madrid and nearby cities will see restrictions enforced by 7,000 police. But city officials say cases are down and a state of emergency is unjustified. The centre-right city authorities have been challenging the Socialist-led government's demands about what to do in Madrid.
5. Royal Ballet returns
After seven months, the Royal Ballet company is back on stage at the Royal Opera House in London. The performances will be different from before - with social distancing on stage, and "bubbles" in place to protect the dancers. There will be a limited audience, with the performances streamed online too.
