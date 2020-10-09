Covid-19: Plans to help businesses and hospital admissions near March levels

Coronavirus cases in England have increased rapidly according to the most recent data, with scientific advisers warning that hospital admissions are "very close" to the levels seen in early March. Estimates suggest between one-in-170 and one-in-240 people has the virus. Both current cases and the speed at which they are increasing are much higher in the north of England than the national average. An update on restrictions, which could see pubs and restaurants shut in the worst-affected areas, is expected on Monday. The Office for National Statistics estimates that one in 500 people is infected in Wales and Northern Ireland. The number of people in the UK to have tested positive for coronavirus rose by 13,864 on Friday with a further 87 deaths reported.