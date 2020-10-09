Covid-19: PM to detail new measures to MPs on Monday
- Published
The prime minister is to make a statement to MPs on Monday giving details of new restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus in England.
A letter from Boris Johnson's chief strategic adviser to MPs in the north-west of England seen by the BBC states "it is very likely that certain local areas will face further restrictions".
It is expected that a three-tier system will be introduced.
Regions will be put under differing rules based on the severity of cases.
Pubs and restaurants could be closed in the worst-affected areas, including parts of northern England and the Midlands, while a ban on overnight stays is also being considered.
The most severe restrictions will be agreed with local leaders in advance before they are implemented.
The letter to the MPs from Sir Edward Lister says the government was hoping to "finalise these details as soon as possible."
It cites the "rising incidence in parts of the country" and the "engagement that is taking place today and during the course of the weekend with local authority leaders in your region".
A number of areas in north west and north east England and the Midlands are already subject to stricter restrictions. A tiered system of measures is designed to replace the patchwork of existing rules across the country.
A senior government source said the prime minister has told officials and ministers he wants much closer engagement with local leaders before decisions were made on further measures.
"Local people are going to have to endure these restrictions so it is only right their leaders have a say on what they are" the source said, adding "they will also bring expertise on what will work in their regions".
