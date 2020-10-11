Covid: Second national lockdown possible, says top UK scientist
- Published
Another national coronavirus lockdown is a possibility and we have to do what we can to avoid that at all costs, a leading UK scientist has said.
Prof Peter Horby said the UK was at a "precarious point" with Covid-19 cases, with the number of people admitted to hospital rising.
It comes after England's deputy chief medical officer warned the country was at a "tipping point".
Minsters say their local approach to restrictions is the right way forward.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tougher local restrictions on Monday.
In a statement to MPs, the prime minister will outline plans for a three-tier local lockdown system which would see every region in England placed in one of three tiers, depending on the severity of cases.
Across the UK, the R number - the average number of people each infected person passes the virus onto - is now estimated between 1.2 and 1.5. Anything above 1.0 means cases are increasing.
Prof Horby, an expert in emerging infectious diseases and global health at the University of Oxford, said the "critical mission" now was to protect the NHS to avoid all non-essential hospital services being cancelled, as they were when the UK went into its first nationwide lockdown in March.
"We really need to provide care to everybody - those with Covid and those without," he said. "The way to do that it to keep the numbers down."
He warned some hospitals in the north of England were already coming under pressure and it might not be long before intensive care beds fill up.