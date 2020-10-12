Covid-19: New lockdown system, pregnancy risk and football shake-up
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Three-tier system lockdown system
The country will be divided up into "medium", "high" and "very high" when it comes to infection levels. The aim is to simplify the current patchwork of restrictions, but the measures are still to be finalised. Once they are, Boris Johnson will tell MPs in the Commons first, followed by a Downing Street press conference. The Liverpool City Region is expected to become the first tier 3 area, with the likely closure of pubs, gyms and casinos, but others could follow. The UK isn't alone is facing these sorts of decisions in response to the second wave - see what's happening elsewhere in Europe.
2. Advice for pregnant women
Health experts are urging all pregnant women to take up the offer of a free flu jab as soon as possible to help protect themselves and their babies. Anyone working in maternity departments is being given the same message. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Royal College of Midwives say the vaccination is even more important this year because of Covid-19. Pregnancy can change the way the body responds to viral infections, and in rare cases, flu can have very serious consequences.
3. Economic light and shade
The UK economy may have grown by as much as 17% in the three months to the end of September, thanks to a surge in shopping and a healthy housing market. The optimistic prediction from forecasters at the EY Item Club comes with a sting in the tail, though. It thinks much slower growth will come in the final three months of 2020 - possibly 1% or less - as the furlough scheme ends and unemployment rises. The possible failure of Brexit trade talks is also casting a shadow.
4. Football overhaul?
Many smaller football clubs are struggling to survive without spectators but, as yet, no rescue package has been agreed. Now a set of proposals, led by Liverpool and Manchester United, has been put forward which would give them an immediate bail-out and a 25% share of future Premier League revenue. Alongside that there'd be a major shake-up of football's structure, with the number of teams in the top flight cut and the longest-serving clubs handed more power. The government and Premier League don't like it, but our sports editor Dan Roan thinks it could help break the current impasse.
5. School tackles extra challenges
Adapting to life under coronavirus is tough for many schools, but at New College Worcester there's an extra layer of complexity because all 69 pupils are blind or visually impaired. Social distancing may be difficult, but the school has found ways to manage. One sixth former, Mustafa, told the BBC the pandemic wouldn't hold him back, and headteacher Nicki Ross says teachers are determined to continue their mission to help students become independent young people.
