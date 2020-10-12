Covid-19: Liverpool on 'very high' Covid alert and Nightingale hospitals told to get ready

Boris Johnson has confirmed a new three-tier lockdown system for England, with the Liverpool City Region on "very high" Covid alert from Wednesday. The PM said pubs, bars and betting shops will close on Merseyside. Most areas of England will be on "medium" alert, with measures such as the rule of six, but areas with local restrictions on household mixing are automatically on "high" alert. Mr Johnson said all retail outlets, schools and universities will remain open. The Scottish government will also implement a three-tier framework of Covid restrictions later in October, similar to that being introduced in England.