Covid-19: NI schools to close and three-tier system begins

Scotland has already imposed stricter rules across a large swathe of the country and Northern Ireland is set to be next. Stormont is expected to announce a series of restrictions, including a two-week closure of schools from Monday. Hospitality businesses will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services for four weeks from Friday, and there'll be other new rules around sport, hairdressing, gyms and places of worship. Our colleagues in Belfast will bring you all the latest as they get it.