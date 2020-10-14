Covid-19: Boris Johnson defends regional curbs but 'rules nothing out'
- Published
A new three-tier system of regional Covid-19 restrictions in England "is the right way forward," Boris Johnson says.
The PM told Parliament the policy "can bring down the virus" but that he does not rule out going further.
But Labour's Sir Keir Starmer called for a short national lockdown - a view he said was supported by scientists.
In Northern Ireland, schools will close from Monday and pubs and restaurants face new restrictions on Friday.
The new three-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions has begun in England, with the Liverpool region the first to enter the highest alert level.
Most of the country is in the lowest tier - medium - but millions of people in the North and the Midlands face extra curbs on households mixing.
Schools, close-contact services and all retail outlets will remain open under basic measures, even in the highest alert areas.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said the plan was "to seize this moment now to avoid the misery of a national lockdown" through regional tiers.
Sir Keir called for a short national lockdown - known as a "circuit breaker" - to help buy time to "save lives, fix testing, and save the NHS".
He said the PM rejected the advice of government science advisers, who suggested a short lockdown on 21 September.
Mr Johnson said: "I rule out nothing of course in combating the virus, but we are going to do it with the local, the regional approach that can drive down and will drive down the virus if it is properly implemented."
He added: "This is our opportunity to keep things going, to keep our kids in schools, to keep our businesses going.
"That, I think, is what the people of this country want to do. This is our opportunity to do that and suppress the virus where it is surging."
The PM said the disease was now "appearing much more strongly" in some parts of the country than others so a different approach was needed to that taken earlier in the year.
He highlighted the fact there were 670 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the Liverpool region, compared with 33 per 100,000 in Cornwall.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How have rules on meeting friends changed?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
"That is why the tiered approach... is the right way forward," he said.
"We want to put in the most stringent measures necessary in the places where the virus is surging in order to get it down where it is surging," he added.
"That is the logical thing to do."
On Monday, a further 17,234 coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK, while 143 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.
- YOU, ME AND THE BIG C: About Cancer Treatment and Covid-19
- LONG COVID: What's the science behind the long term symptoms?