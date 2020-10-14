Coronavirus: New Wales and Northern Ireland measures as PM defends England strategy

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that people from areas of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with high rates of coronavirus will be banned from travelling into Wales from 18:00 BST on Friday if the prime minister does not bring in UK-wide travel restrictions. He told the Welsh Parliament he had asked for work on a ban to be brought forward after Boris Johnson failed to reply to two letters requesting he introduce such a measure. Some of the details are still to come, such as what counts as "high", what exceptions there will be and whether the same fines system currently in place for people transgressing movement restrictions inside Wales will be applied to unwelcome visitors.