Coronavirus: Tougher restrictions for areas of England and Italy off safe travel list

The mayor of Greater Manchester says local leaders are "unanimously opposed" to the introduction of the tightest coronavirus restrictions. Andy Burnham said the measures were "flawed and unfair" and they would "stand firm" against government plans to put the region into Tier 3. The restrictions involve pub closures and a ban on households mixing indoors, in private gardens and in most outdoor venues. Meanwhile Liverpool, which has already been put in the top tier, is considering a two-week half-term break for schools.