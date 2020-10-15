Covid: Greater Manchester to move to very high Tier 3
Greater Manchester will move into England's highest level of Covid restrictions, the BBC understands.
But as yet there is no agreement on financial support for the region.
It will join the Liverpool City Region - currently the only area under Tier 3 measures, involving pub closures and different households being banned from mixing indoors or outdoors.
Meanwhile, London and Essex are due to move into Tier 2 from Saturday, facing restrictions on meeting indoors.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to update MPs on the latest measures in a House of Commons statement later.
The new three-tier system sees every area of England classed as being on medium, high or very high alert.
Most of the country is on medium alert, which means areas are subject to the national restrictions currently in force, including the rule of six on indoor and outdoor gatherings and the 22:00 closing time for pubs, bars and restaurants.
In addition to these restrictions, in areas on high alert - including north-east England, much of the North West and parts of the Midlands, along with West and South Yorkshire - different households are not allowed to mix indoors.
Areas on very high alert face extra curbs, with different households banned from mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens.
Pubs and bars will be closed unless they are serving substantial meals and there is also guidance against travelling in and out of the area.
Further restrictions may be agreed for particular regions in the top tier and in the Liverpool City Region gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos have also been forced to close.