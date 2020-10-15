Covid alert level: Greater Manchester 'fighting back' against Tier 3
- Published
Greater Manchester is "fighting back for fairness" and will "stand firm" against government plans to move it into the highest level of Covid measures, the mayor has said.
Andy Burnham said local leaders were "unanimously opposed" to the introduction of Tier 3 restrictions.
They involve pub closures and a ban on household mixing indoors, in private gardens and in most outdoor venues.
Meanwhile, other parts of England will move into Tier 2 from Saturday.
Mr Burnham described measures under a very high alert level as "flawed and unfair".
He said they would amount to a "punishing lockdown" without "proper support" for the people and businesses affected.
Ministers "are asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses and a large chunk of our economy on a strategy that their own experts tell them might not work," he told a press briefing.
"Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire are being set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy as an attempt to prevent the expense of what is truly needed."
He added: "This is an important moment. Greater Manchester will stand firm. We are fighting back for fairness and for the health of our people in the broadest sense."
Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that discussions with local leaders in other parts of the country "in Greater Manchester, in Lancashire, and elsewhere" were ongoing - including "what financial support is needed".
But he told MPs he wanted to see "rapid progress" on the issue, and said "we have put in place unprecedented support [for] those affected".
He added: "Let us be under no illusions about the danger posed by this virus.
"Coronavirus is deadly and it is now spreading exponentially in the UK."
The new three-tier system sees every area of England classed as being on medium, high or very high alert - also known as Tiers 1 to 3, respectively.
Medium alert means areas are subject to the national restrictions currently in force, including the rule of six on indoor and outdoor gatherings and the 22:00 closing time for pubs, bars and restaurants.
In addition to these restrictions, in areas on high alert - including north-east England, much of the North West and parts of the Midlands, along with West and South Yorkshire - different households are not allowed to mix indoors.
Areas on very high alert - at present, the Liverpool City Region - face extra curbs, with different households banned from mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens.
People from different households can still meet in certain outdoor public spaces, such as parks, beaches, the countryside, forests, public gardens, allotments, outdoor sports facilities and playgrounds.
Pubs and bars will be closed unless they are serving substantial meals and there is also guidance against travelling in and out of the area.
Further restrictions may be agreed for particular regions in the top tier and in the Liverpool City Region gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos have also been forced to close.
