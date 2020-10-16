PM warns he may 'need to intervene' on Manchester
Boris Johnson says the spread of coronavirus in Greater Manchester is "grave" and he may "need to intervene" if new measures are not agreed.
The prime minister urged mayor Andy Burnham to "engage constructively" with the government over the region entering "very high" tier three measures.
He said the situation was worsening "with every passing day".
Mr Burnham has called the tougher rules "flawed and unfair" and wants more financial support for people affected.
Measures under tier three include pub closures and a ban on household mixing indoors, in private gardens and in most outdoor venues. Liverpool City Region is currently England's only region in this very high alert level.
Speaking at a Downing Street briefing on Friday, Mr Johnson said he understood the "reluctance" of local leaders to put the region into tougher restrictions and said it would be "far from a pain-free course of action".
He warned: "Of course, if agreement cannot be reached I will need to intervene in order to protect Manchester's hospitals and save the lives of Manchester's residents.
"But our efforts would be so much more effective if we work together."
Revealing that a deal had not been reached between No 10 and the region's leaders, Mr Johnson said time was "of the essence" for action to be taken.
"Each day that passes before action is taken means more people will go to hospital, more people will end up in intensive care and tragically more people will die," he said.
Mr Burnham told a news conference on Thursday that local leaders were "unanimously opposed" to the introduction of "flawed and unfair" tier three rules and the region would "stand firm" against government plans.
The PM said he wanted to avoid another national lockdown "if at all possible" amid calls for a circuit-breaker - a short, limited lockdown - across the country.
He said he disagreed with those who argued in favour of a national lockdown "instead of targeted local action", insisting: "Closing businesses in Cornwall where transmission is low will not cut transmission in Manchester".
Mr Johnson said that while he could not "rule anything out", he wanted to avoid a national lockdown because of "the damaging health, economic and social effects it would have".
Meanwhile, the latest government figures showed there were 15,650 new cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 689,257.
There were a further 136 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, bringing the total to 43,429.