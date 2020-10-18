London Bridge attack: Steven Gallant up for early release after confronting knifeman
- Published
A convicted murderer who helped thwart an attack on London Bridge will be considered for parole 10 months early.
Steven Gallant, 42, was jailed for 17 years in 2005 for the murder of ex-firefighter Barrie Jackson in Hull.
He was on day release attending a prisoner rehabilitation event when he confronted Usman Khan with a narwhal tusk after the 28-year-old began stabbing people in November 2019.
Gallant's Parole Board will decide whether he can be released early.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "The lord chancellor has granted Steven Gallant a Royal Prerogative of Mercy reducing his minimum tariff by 10 months in recognition of his exceptionally brave actions at Fishmongers' Hall, which helped save people's lives despite the tremendous risk to his own."
Khan, who killed Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt, was later shot dead by police.
Mr Merritt's father David told the Daily Mirror: "Steve fully deserves this pardon, or reduction in sentence.
"It is fantastic. He was very close to Jack and he turned his life around and reformed. I am really pleased for him."
Gallant was one of two men convicted of the murder of Jackson, 33.
During the trial, Hull Crown Court heard the attack was carried out because Gallant wrongly believed Mr Jackson had attacked his girlfriend.
Mr Jackson's student son Jack, 21, told the Mirror: "In my mind, Gallant has nearly done his time and if someone has undergone rehabilitation and change, which it seems he has, then it's fair enough."
Gallant was one of three people who were filmed restraining Khan on the bridge during the attack.
He said earlier this year that he "did not hesitate" to intervene.
