Covid-19: Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'
- Published
Greater Manchester's mayor has called for wider support over the region's stance against stricter Covid-19 curbs, saying: "This is not just Greater Manchester's fight."
Andy Burnham said it was "everyone's concern because everywhere could end up in tier three" over winter.
Leaders in the region have rejected a move to the highest alert level without more generous financial support.
Government minister Michael Gove said: "We hope to agree a new approach".
He added the government wanted the best for Greater Manchester and that he hoped "we can find a way through together".
But he warned that if an agreement could not be reached the government would "look at" having to impose them.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he may "need to intervene" if local leaders do not accept a move to tier three restrictions.
Mr Burnham said he would be "ready to speak to the prime minister at any time" to discuss the situation and confirmed he is due to speak with a No 10 official later.
The mayor told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show "side deals" with councils in regions moving into tier three - very high - are not "good enough for me".
Liverpool City Region's metro mayor Steve Rotherham announced his area will receive an additional £44m and a similar package worth £42m was given to local leaders in Lancashire.
"Let's remember, the places they're trying to close in tier three - pubs, bookies, gyms - these are places where people are on low wages. And what we're saying is you cannot take away their place of work and not give them support," Mr Burnham said.
He called on the government to re-introduce the 80% furlough scheme used previously in the pandemic to support the low paid affected by tier three closures. Currently, a less generous scheme to provide two-thirds of wages is on offer.
The mayor added: "The truth is health, protecting health, is about more than controlling the virus. We've been under those restrictions for three months and people's mental health now is pretty low. People are worrying about their jobs, their kids, their homes, their businesses.
"So this isn't about politics or about money. This is about people, people's health and what's right for them."
