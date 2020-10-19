Covid-19: Wales to go into lockdown and Manchester talks end 'abruptly'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. Wales to go into national lockdown
Wales will go into a "short, sharp" lockdown starting at 18:00 BST on Friday evening until Monday 9 November, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced. Everyone will be told to stay at home, while pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will shut. Gatherings indoors and outdoors with people not in your household will also be banned. For more detail about what the lockdown will mean, head here.
2. 'No agreement' over Greater Manchester deal
A meeting between ministers and local leaders about tightening Greater Manchester's Covid restrictions has ended without agreement, a government spokesman has said. Local leaders want better financial support before agreeing to a move to the top tier of rules, which would force some businesses to close. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is "working hard" to reach a deal. He also said further talks this week are planned with the leaders of South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, the North East and Teesside to discuss stepping up action. Look up the regulations in your area.
3. Bolton MP in hospital after positive test
Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi is in hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19. Ms Qureshi, 57, who represents Bolton South East, said that after 10 days of feeling unwell, she became "much worse" and was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital on Saturday. She has been one of the Greater Manchester MPs arguing against tier three restrictions being imposed in the region.
4. Belgium facing 'tsunami' of cases
Belgium could soon be overwhelmed by new coronavirus infections, the health minister has warned, amid soaring case numbers across the country. Frank Vandenbroucke said new cases were close to a "tsunami" where authorities "no longer control what is happening". Belgium is among a number of European countries to introduce new restrictions, with infection numbers climbing across the continent.
5. Tattoo artist makes living as a painter
A Cumbrian tattoo artist swapped his inks for oil paints to help him make a living during the national lockdown earlier this year. Anthony Pullin, from Carlisle, returned to the tattoo parlour when it reopened, but after having more than 50 artworks commissioned, he is continuing to make time for painting.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wales has becomes the latest country to introduce a short lockdown known as a circuit-breaker, but how will we know if it is working?
