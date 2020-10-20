Covid-19: New Manchester rules, and a world-first vaccine trial

The highest tier of Covid restrictions will be imposed on Greater Manchester from Friday after talks between local leaders and Westminster to resolve a row over financial support broke down. At a Downing Street briefing, PM Boris Johnson said a "generous" offer of financial support had been made to the region, but mayor Andy Burnham refused. Mr Burnham said ministers "walked away" from talks earlier today after refusing to offer the £65m called for. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg said it is understood that Mr Johnson and Mr Burnham discussed a figure of £60m but were unable to agree. The "very high" alert level - or tier three - means pubs and bars not serving food must close, and there will be extra restrictions on household mixing. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she will have the final say on local Covid-19 restrictions in different parts of Scotland, saying "the buck stops here".