Covid-19: Manchester latest, 'long Covid' risk and an emotional reunion

As things stand, Greater Manchester will be forced into tier three on Friday, against the wishes of local leaders, after talks over a financial support package collapsed. Right now, the region will get £22m, but the government says an offer of £60m "remains on the table". Six local Conservative MPs have written to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who said the £60m offer was too low, accusing him of putting his ego above people's best interests. The situation certainly looks like a political failure, says the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg. Meanwhile, talks continue later about whether South Yorkshire will be next to enter the "very high" alert level.