Covid: Tier 3 restrictions set to be imposed on Greater Manchester
- Published
The highest tier of Covid restrictions is expected to be imposed on Greater Manchester after talks over financial support broke down.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said local leaders had asked for £65m but would now get less than £60m.
The "very high" alert level - or tier three - means pubs and bars not serving food must close, and there will be extra restrictions on household mixing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference at 17:00 BST.
That press conference will be followed by a statement in the House of Commons from Health Secretary Matt Hancock at 19:00.
It comes after 10 days of talks between the government and local leaders - including mayors and MPs - over moving Greater Manchester's 2.8 million population from tier two to the highest restrictions.
The region has been under local restrictions since July.
Speaking earlier about the breakdown in negotiations, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said Greater Manchester's mayor, Andy Burnham, had been "unwilling to take the action that is required to get the spread of the virus under control".
He added: "I have therefore advised the prime minister that these discussions have concluded without an agreement."
Speaking to the BBC earlier, Mr Burnham said he would advise local leaders to set out their request to the government for extra financial support in a letter.
"I think it is fair to recognise that if you put a place under restrictions for as long as we've been under restrictions it grinds people down. It pushes businesses closer to the brink," he said.
The three-tier system of alerts came into force in England last week in an attempt to control rising coronavirus cases without a UK-wide lockdown.
On Monday, Mr Hancock told the Commons that discussions were planned about South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, north-east England and Teesside also moving into the top tier.
Speaking ahead of those discussions with government, Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said he planned to make clear "that we want a package that properly protects local people, businesses, jobs and education, whether it's for tier two or tier three".
Elsewhere in the UK, in Wales people will be told to stay at home from Friday, while pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will shut, as part of a "short, sharp" national lockdown until 9 November.
A two-week school closure has begun in Northern Ireland as part of a tightening of restrictions.
And in Scotland, the tightest restrictions are in place in the central belt, and there are plans for a three-tier framework of measures, similar to England's.
On Monday, government figures showed the UK recorded a further 18,804 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.