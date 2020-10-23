Covid-19: Wales enters 'firebreak' lockdown, and councils offer free school meals
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.
1. Wales enters 'firebreak' lockdown
Wales has moved into a 17-day "firebreak" lockdown. People are being urged to stay at home for the "sharp and deep" restrictions, which came into force at 18:00 BST and involve the closure of pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops. But the Welsh Conservatives have called for urgent clarity over which items are classed as essential, after it was announced that supermarkets could stay open but would not be able to sell all items, including clothes. Supermarkets have already started covering up non-essential goods.
2. Scotland's five levels of restrictions
It comes as Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a new five-level system of coronavirus restrictions will come into force in the country from 2 November. The top level will be close to a full lockdown, but the aim is for schools to remain open at all levels. Our graphic below has a summary of the key differences across each level. A three-tier system of restrictions came into force in England this month.
3. PM's 'ambition' for UK to enjoy a family Christmas
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is his "ambition" for families to be able to celebrate Christmas together. The PM's spokesman said Mr Johnson was "hopeful" that "some aspects of our lives" could be "back to normal" by then. However, a government scientific adviser said it was "wishful thinking in the extreme" to think people could "carry on as we are" and enjoy a normal Christmas with friends and family. Currently, people living in tier two and tier-three areas are banned from mixing with other households, unless they have formed a support bubble with them.
4. Councils promise free school meals help after Rashford campaign
A growing number of councils in England are promising to provide free school meals during half-term following a campaign from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Birmingham, Staffordshire and Kensington and Chelsea councils are among those who have said they will supply vouchers. The intervention from councils comes after the government refused to extend free meals beyond term time.
5. England v Barbarians called off after Covid rules breaches
England's match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday has been called off after 12 Barbarians players were stood down for breaking Covid rules. The players left their hotel bubble - contrary to team protocols - to have dinner at a London restaurant. The Rugby Football Union said it discovered another breach where players left the hotel without permission.
Here's our summary of how changes to the furlough replacement scheme affect your job or business.
