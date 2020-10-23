Covid: Tougher restriction begin for millions in England and Wales
- Published
Stricter coronavirus rules are coming into force for nearly six million people in Britain on Friday.
Greater Manchester's population of 2.8 million joined Liverpool City Region and Lancashire in England's highest tier of restrictions at midnight.
And at 18:00 BST, the 3.1 million people in Wales will go into a 17-day "firebreak" lockdown.
The UK recorded another 189 deaths and 21,242 new confirmed cases on Thursday.
On Saturday at 00:01, South Yorkshire will also move into tier three restrictions - bringing the total number of people living under England's tightest rules to more than seven million.
The tier three, "very high" alert level means pubs and bars will be closed - unless they are serving substantial meals - along with casinos, bingo halls, betting shops and soft play centres.
Households are banned from mixing outdoors in private gardens or in hospitality venues and people are advised against travelling into or out of the area.
In addition, rising infections mean that Coventry, Stoke and Slough will move into tier two restrictions at 00:01 on Saturday.
The "high" alert level means that households are banned from mixing indoors, pubs and restaurants must close at 22:00 and people are encouraged to reduce their use of public transport.
Talks between the government and local leaders in Nottingham and Warrington over introducing tier three restrictions are due to take place on Friday.
In Wales, the "firebreak" means people are being ordered to stay at home and pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close until 9 November.
Supermarkets have been told not to sell items such as clothes, as First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would be "made clear" that they should only open the parts of their business that sell essential goods.
And the Scottish government is to set out its own tiered alert system of Covid restrictions, which will come into force from 2 November.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would have five tiers, with the middle tiers corresponding roughly to England's three, with a lower tier that it "the closest to normality" possible without a vaccine.
She said an additional top tier would be "closer to a full lockdown" - and was added because England's chief medical officer had acknowledged tier three restrictions were not necessarily enough to reduce infections in all circumstances.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: What will I be paid under the new scheme?
- VACCINE: How close are we to finding one?
The move in Greater Manchester comes after days of confrontation between local politicians and ministers over the level of financial support.
After the "very high" alert level was imposed, the government announced a more generous wage subsidy scheme, backdated to August for areas that have been under additional restrictions.
Meanwhile, employers are believed to have defrauded the taxpayer of up to £3.9bn by misusing the furlough scheme, which supported more than 9.6 million workers in the first wave of the pandemic.