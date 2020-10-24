Covid-19: South Yorkshire wakes up to tier 3 restrictions
More than 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire are waking up to tighter restrictions.
Tier three measures came into effect at midnight affecting areas including Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.
Some 7.3 million people are now living under England's tightest restrictions.
Meanwhile, Wales entered the first full day of a "firebreak" lockdown as police confirmed border patrols will attempt to block non-essential travel.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said it will patrol routes into the Forest of Dean area and pull over vehicles suspected of making unnecessary journeys out of Wales.
Drivers without a valid excuse will be advised to turn around and, if they do not, will be reported to police in Wales who can issue fines, the force added.
As the Sheffield City region entered tier three, its mayor, Dan Jarvis, urged people to "do their bit" and stick to the new rules.
Elsewhere, Stoke-on-Trent, Slough and Coventry moved into the tier two - high - alert level at midnight.
In Wales, a 17-day firebreak has started, meaning most non-essential businesses are closed, with people only able to leave home for limited reasons.
Under the rules, supermarkets removed non-essential items from sale - including clothing, kitchen electricals and crockery - using barriers and plastic sheets to cover products.
In Scotland, a five-level system will be introduced from 2 November. The top level would be close to a full lockdown, but the aim is for schools to remain open at all levels.
In Northern Ireland, schools have been closed for two weeks as part of an extended half-term break. This is part of a four-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown, with some businesses being told to close temporarily.
Under England's tier three rules pubs and bars not serving substantial meals have to close, while household mixing is banned indoors and outdoors in hospitality settings and private gardens.
Additional rules in South Yorkshire include the closure of betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos, soft play centres and gym classes - though gyms will remain open.
The new measures will be reviewed after 28 days, but Sheffield's director of public health, Greg Fell, said he feared four weeks "will not be long enough".
In a letter to residents, Mr Jarvis, who is also the Labour MP for Barnsley Central, said there was light at the end of the tunnel and the restrictions would "help us reach it sooner, and at a lower cost".
He warned South Yorkshire communities now have some of the highest numbers of cases in the north of England and infection rates are still going up.
In Barnsley the infection rate in the seven days to 19 October was 486 cases per 100,000 people, in Sheffield 415, in Rotherham 407 and in Doncaster 393. The average area in England had 117.
Mr Jarvis wrote: "It's tempting to think that because new restrictions are not a silver bullet they are not worth the disruption.
"We don't have the luxury of easy choices. But I have no doubt this was the right one to make.
"The alternatives carry far too great a risk of causing more deaths, and ultimately more harm to our economy."
South Yorkshire joins Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region and Lancashire in tier three. On Friday, it was announced Warrington will move into tier three level next week.
Nottingham and parts of Nottinghamshire are also expected to be moved into the highest tier next week, with the finer details such as whether or not gyms can stay open still to be decided.
It came as the UK recorded another 224 deaths and 20,530 new confirmed cases on Friday.
And Office for National Statistics data estimates cases in England have risen to more than 35,200 a day.
The ONS survey tests a representative sample of the general population to provide an estimate of the true spread of the virus, as it picks up asymptomatic cases that would not necessarily be identified in the daily figures.
