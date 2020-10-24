Covid-19: South Yorkshire enters tier 3 and praise for free meals response
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you at the same time on Sunday.
1. South Yorkshire wakes up to tier 3 restrictions
More than 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire are waking up to tier three measures, meaning 7.3 million people are now living under England's tightest restrictions. Meanwhile, Wales entered the first full day of a "firebreak" lockdown as police confirmed border patrols will attempt to block non-essential travel.
2. Marcus Rashford 'proud' of community response
Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has said he "couldn't be more proud" to call himself British after the overwhelming response from councils and businesses to provide free meals to children during half-term. It comes after a Commons bid to extend free school meals during the Covid-19 pandemic was rejected by MPs.
3. On the edge of exhaustion in the NHS
As the second wave of the pandemic takes root across parts of the UK, thousands of NHS workers are struggling to recover from what they have already been through. Frontline workers are battling exhaustion, heightened by longstanding concerns about staff shortages, and by deep resentment about pay and conditions. Meanwhile, a man hospitalised with Covid-19 is reminding people of the dangers of the virus.
4. Shakespeare's Globe gets emergency arts funding
William Shakespeare's famous Globe theatre in London will receive almost £3m from the £1.57bn emergency government arts fund. The replica Elizabethan theatre is among the latest recipients of the Culture Recovery Fund, joining the Birmingham Hippodrome, London's Old Vic theatre and the English National Ballet. The support package is designed to help protect theatres, galleries and museums, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
5. 'It feels so good to be back dancing'
As Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens, Nell Mackenzie looks at how professional ballroom dancers and coaches around the world are continuing to cope with the impact of pandemic restrictions. Many have moved lessons online, with some offering free coaching: "I wanted to give a sense of belonging... and to make my students understand they can stay in dancing shape from their living room," said US Latin dance champion Tatiana Keegan.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Here's our summary of how changes to the furlough replacement scheme affect your job or business.
